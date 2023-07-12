WEST CHILLISQUAQUE — A bridge maintenance project will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday on route 45 in Union and Northumberland counties, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.
Motorists are being advised crews will be on the Lewisburg River Bridge in Union and Northumberland Counties removing light poles between Water Street in Lewisburg Borough, Union County and Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Work will take place until 2 p.m., weather permitting, officials said.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed and are urged to drive with caution in the area.
