LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership plans to survey 120 business owners about parking in downtown Lewisburg.
Executive Director Ellen Ruby said the survey, which will be included in an upcoming weekly newsletter, was spawned after several downtown stakeholders attended a recent borough council meeting and presented a petition concerning issues they had with downtown parking in Lewisburg. The petition, which has gathered 125 signatures, seeks to address “insufficient signage and legible meters” in Lewisburg.
“Based on the results of the petition, we will come up with a solution,” said Ruby. “We’re solution-focused. If people have a specific problem, we want to know, and we want to present a solution to the people who have the ability to solve it. From the responses, we will go out and get more information and data, and we’ll see where that leads us.”
Ruby and Susan Kauffman, the president of Lewisburg Downtown Partnerships (LDP) and owner of Black Dog Jewelers in downtown Lewisburg, both said they are not familiar with the grievances presented in the petition.
“I haven’t heard anybody come to complain at all,” said Kauffman. “The businesses I’ve talked to are doing very well. What these people don’t realize is that the money goes to snow removal and repairing streets. It’s not like the borough is being jerks and doing this. The money is used for good.”
According to the petition, “The signage does not specifically list the hours and the tiny papers inside the meters are not consistently legible (from meter to meter) due to their print size and unclear lenses. Parking hours/holiday hour changes should be clearly marked. The tiny papers and signs should be consistent and match. The time ‘hours of enforcement’ are not clearly marked with signage and legible papers (i.e. 9-5). The tiny papers in the meter are only on one side of the meter. The location of Fine-O-Meters are not on the tickets.”
It goes on to read, “Due to the discrepancies, downtown patrons are fearful to park where there are meters due to the unclear rules so they tend to park in empty lots, side streets, etc. This is anti-downtown business promotion because parking hours and rules should be made legible, specific and meters should be in sufficient working order. There is clearly a problem but the ticket office would not listen to us. They were rude and close-minded to our feedback.”
The petition was organized by Laura Shrawder-Miles, of Milton. Shrawder-Miles, who had been considering moving her two businesses from Sunbury to Lewisburg, and several other business owners presented their grievances to Lewisburg Borough at a public meeting on May 16. Among those was Campus Theatre Executive Director Scotta Magnelli, a former restaurant owner for nine years in downtown Lewisburg.
“I understand the need for meters and permit parking downtown because it supports the borough,” said Magnelli. “My feelings are that the meter attendant is very aggressive and it’s very, very bad for business downtown.”
Magnelli said customers have said the parking issues have kept people out of the downtown. The theater was also told it couldn’t use its spaces in front of the theater, which is used for loading as well as dropping off individuals with disabilities.
“We are the hub of the downtown,” said Magnelli. “If people are turned away because of disabilities, that’s not a good thing. We’re all about diversity equity and inclusion, and that flies in the face of our policy.”
Mayor Kendy Alverez said on Monday that there are people who believe there should be exceptions to the borough ordinance requiring owners of parked vehicles to pay the meter.
“If a vehicle is parked during meter enforcement, the meter should be plugged for the adequate amount of time you’re spending there,” said Alverez. “If everyone did that, we wouldn’t have a problem. Fundamentally, we have an issue when ordinances are not enforced unilaterally and some people are given privileges when others are not. When there are other people who want to not have the rules enforced for any instance, I think it is not conducive for our community as a whole.”
Alverez said PennDOT has certain restrictions for signs associated with parking. There are some signs related to handicapped parking that are not easily identified.
Furthermore, Alverez said, the council has been researching additional signage for paid and free parking. There is free parking just two blocks off Market Street and on municipal lots behind Siam Restaurant and Bar and Brendan’s Towne Tavern.
The council has also been discussing meters that would allow people to pay digitally. If the borough goes that route, parking will cost more and fines for enforcement violations will also increase, she said.
Ruby said the borough is “very supportive of organizations and small businesses” in Lewisburg.
“I am sure that with my history with the borough that they will work with us to identify specific problems and issues,” said Ruby.
Ruby said the vast majority of parking meters are legible. She also pointed out there’s also free parking within two blocks of most businesses. A person can get 45 minutes for 25 cents.
“That’s an incredible bargain,” said Ruby.