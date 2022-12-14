LEWISBURG — When some sweet little felines in need of help and a home entered their lives, Angela Brouse and Sarah Kline quickly fell in love with them and later discovered a shared calling.
That calling led to a partnership and the establishment of a local cat rescue, and soon after a cat café in downtown Lewisburg, which is now celebrating its five-year anniversary and the rescue and adoption of 1,800 cats.
The two Lewisburg residents met while working at Bucknell University.
“We didn’t know each other very well, until we started sharing some cat stories and we quickly became friendly,” said Brouse, 47.
Brouse, who grew up with dogs, said she was never really fond of cats, who were “finicky,” and her husband always said he was allergic. But when her young daughters begged to have cats, she agreed to let them foster some every now and then.
“I quickly became enamored with the little creatures and we slowly learned that my husband could breathe just fine with cats in the house,” she said. “The rest is history.”
Kline, 40, said she has always been a cat person, but she didn’t start rescuing them until a litter of kittens turned up at her workplace at the time, and she couldn’t bear the thought of leaving them there.
“I had no idea what I was doing, or what I was getting into,” she said, “but I rescued four kittens from there and got their mother spayed. and then eventually I did it again and again.”
Cat alliance, cafe
The friends established Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, in February 2017. Before that, they ran “Susquehanna Valley Cat of the Day” on Facebook since October 2014. Shortly after the alliance was founded, Brouse came up with the idea of opening a cat café.
During her time fostering kittens, Brouse said she would share photos and potential adopters would have to come to her house to meet them.
“I saw some videos of cat cafes in big cities and thought it was such a cool idea,” she said. “There were only a few throughout the country five years ago, and being entrepreneur-minded, I wanted to create something in our small town because everyone I talked to said ‘it will never work.’ I wanted to prove them wrong, and Sarah was one of the few who felt it could work.”
Brouse credits Kline and her business skills, as well as her support, for the reason the idea became a reality.
Early challenges
Convincing downtown landlords of the idea was challenging, as was meeting the expenses of renting a downtown space.
“The space we are in now is perfect,” Brouse said, “and the landlords believed in our mission/vision and loved the idea. They were very supportive from the beginning and love the fact that we bring so many people to downtown Lewisburg strictly to visit the café. We’ve had many people travel from different states, especially when we first opened, because we were one of only three in Pennsylvania.”
They also were able to get support from the community through a fundraising campaign, which raised $25,000 for them to get started. They also had a long list of willing volunteers.
“The community not only supported us financially in opening the cafe, but our first meeting recruiting volunteers was standing room only,” Kline said. “It was incredible.
The Scratching Post Cat Café is owned and operated by Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance. Proceeds from the café are used for cats in the rescue’s care and for the alliance’s robust trap, neuter and release (TNR) program. Both the alliance and café are run entirely by volunteers. Brouse and Kline continue to work full-time, and see their cat rescue efforts as a second full-time job.
“Throughout this five-year business, we have developed a very strong friendship and partnership,” Brouse said.
The cafe has been through some pretty major challenges, including the forced closure for months due to COVID. Kline said the closures were during the height of “kitten season.” Some volunteers were willing to step up and provide foster homes.
Because of that support, Brouse said they were able to take in a record number of cats and kittens; however, that led to an increase in vetting costs at a time when finances were especially tight.
“We found ourselves a little overwhelmed with the number of cats in our care,” Brouse said, “We learned a lot from that and how to better improve processes.”
They have been able to enjoy plenty of victories.
“I think some of the best moments for me have been seeing people truly enjoy their time at The Scratching Post,” Kline said, from kids to the elderly. In addition, she has been surprised at the friendships that have developed among volunteers.
“Obviously the 1,200-plus cats that have been rescued is amazing as well, but that part I expected,” she said. “The helping people part has been an awesome bonus.”
Brouse said they have been blessed with a dedicated board, more than 100 trained volunteers each year and lots of success stories that continue to fuel their mission.
“There have been so many ‘happy tails’ that just leave us speechless,” she said. “Cats that would have otherwise died on the streets are now running a household. We just love it.”
Making connections
Brouse has also enjoyed seeing students from Bucknell, Bloomsburg and Susquehanna come into the café and cuddle with the cats. For many who are far from home, their family and their pets, the connection, she said, gives them some solace.
The cost to visit with the cats is $5. No food is sold on site, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own food or drinks.
“Sometimes they’re looking to add a feline friend to their home,” Kline said, “but many are not. It’s a nice distraction, and a fun way to support saving cats in our local area.”
The entry fee, she explained, primarily covers the cost of running the café, including rent, utilities and supplies. Anything above that is put into the rescue efforts.
She said they typically have about 12 cats in the café at any given time. In all, the rescue cares for 60 to 90 cats at a time, with those not at the café being cared for in foster homes.
The available cats are all listed on the rescue’s Petfinder site.
“My hope for the future is that people will continue to love the café concept and continue to support us so we can keep saving more lives,” Brouse said.
For Kline, quitting is not an option when she continues to see the great need that still exists.
“We’re asked to take upwards of five times more cats in a year than we can reasonably accept,” she said. “I hope the next five years are as successful as the last five, and that our continued work to support the spay and neuter of feral/stray cats starts to put a dent in the amount of need out there. I would love to get to a point where we’re struggling to find enough cats locally to keep the café full.”
The Scratching Post celebrated its fifth anniversary with an open house on Friday night during Lewisburg Late Shoppers Night.
The cat café is open Thursday to Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Visitors must be age 5 or older.
For more information, visit www.cherishedcats.org and www.lewisburgscratchingpost.org.