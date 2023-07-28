LEWISBURG — Zach Jenkins and Cara Wyant had no idea that it was the first day of the Downtown Lewisburg Restaurant Weekend when they stopped on Market Street for food on Thursday afternoon.
The couple from Las Vegas has been staying in the Susquehanna Valley for the last month due to Wyant’s role as a traveling medical student. They decided to extend their lunch when they learned about the four-day event hosted by the Downtown Lewisburg Partnership.
“We’ve got some time to kill today,” said Jenkins. “We looked up a list of places and will spend a couple of hours wandering.”
The culinary event celebrates the town’s diverse dining scene. Restaurants have placed specials on their menus just for this weekend. Participants can enter to win prizes from the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, including Lewisburg Downtown Dollars and Lewisburg swag, each time they dine, snack or drink out at a participating business.
Jenkins and Wyant said they planned to check out the treats at Purity Candy and Catherman’s Candy as well as the coffee at Amami Kitchen & Espresso Bar. First, they stopped in at Alee’s Cafe and Mediterranean Market for a meal.
“This is hands down the best food in the area,” said Jenkins.
Participating restaurants in this weekend’s event are Abrana Marie’s, Alee’s Cafe and Mediterranean Market, All Star Bagels, Amami Kitchen & Espresso Bar, Brasserie Louis, Bull Run Tap House, Catherman’s Candy, Civil War Cider, Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro, Fisher’s Meats, Gram’s Eatery, Hungry Run Distillery and Tomahawk Tacos, Lewisburg Delicatessen, Lewisburg Hotel Restaurant, Mancini’s Italian Restaurant, Pizza Phi, Purity Candy, Siam Restaurant & Bar, Street of Shops Restaurant, The Cookie Dude, Trevina and Vennari’s Pizza.
Alee Kabalan, owner of Alee’s at 232 Market St., said he is excited.
“They told me they want to do this every year,” he said. “It’s good. It’s something new.”
His specials start today with shichkibbae — hamburger beef on a skewer — and melomakarona — honey biscuits.
“This is new,” he said. “I never had it before.”
Noah Inch, one of the managers at the Lewisburg Delicatessen at 334 Market St., said they are making a prosciutto panini and an Italian sub.
“You can’t go wrong with a fully loaded Italian sub,” he said.
The lunch crowd on Thursday was mostly parents from Bucknell University, but a handful of diners said they were there for the Restaurant Weekend, said Inch.
“With this weekend, we hope it carries into (today),” he said. “It’s a good idea. The timing is nice and fitting, too.”
Ellen Ruby, the executive director of Downtown Lewisburg Partnership, said the response from restaurant owners has been positive.
“There are lots of people coming to visit old favorites and check out some new places,” said Ruby. “It’s a great time of year to do something that invites local and regional residents to come out and dine downtown.”
The event continues today and will last until Sunday. Hours for restaurants vary.
Eateries have been creating specials with one of the following themes: The Lewisburg Local represents what makes the community meaningful and unique through food and beverage choices; Back to the Roots honors and shares the heritage that each business was founded on through a time-honored or region-specific recipe that even regulars haven’t seen before; and 86’d, where eateries bring out one recipe they’ve debated putting on their menu for years.
There will be random drawings to win Lewisburg mugs, t-shirts, stickers and downtown dollars. To enter, follow @downtownlewisburgpa on Instagram, post a picture of a purchase from a participating eatery, tag both @downtownlewisburgpa and the participating business (if they have an Instagram account) and use the hashtag #dineoutlbg. Participants can enter once for every participating business patronized during Restaurant Weekend.
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will contact winners via Instagram on Monday.