LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) received a $2,000 grant from the Battram Community Fund to support the museum’s Count Me In initiatives. This grant helps to provide free or reduced admission or programming fees to underserved families in our community.
“The Count Me In program has been a hallmark initiative of the museum since opening,” said Erin Jablonski, LCM Board president. “LCM exhibits and programs encourage children to build social, emotional, cognitive and fine and gross motor skills in a safe and accessible environment. It also introduces our littlest learners to positive and age-appropriate STEM learning experiences and skills.”
“We are pleased to support the LCM’s accessibility initiatives,” said Jennifer Hain, Board of Directors member of the Battram Community Fund. “Such programs are an excellent way to build equity in early childhood education, which supports larger regional efforts in STEM and career development, ensuring access to quality learning experiences which ultimately leads to a productive skilled workforce in our region.”
The Battram Community Fund is committed to the vision of C.K. Battram, founder of Northway Industries in Middleburg, which provides residents in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties with family-sustaining employment opportunities and generous contributions to community projects that serve area residents.
As part of the LCM’s Count Me In program, Museums for All families, or those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain reduced admission to the LCM and more than 1,000 other museums throughout the United States simply by presenting their EBT card and a photo ID. Additionally, the museum participates in Blue Star Museums, which provides active military families free admission during the summer months.
“Over the years, the means by which we continue to make the museum accessible has expanded to include reduced admission for nonprofit organizations serving children; expanded programming for neurodivergent children through sensory-friendly events; free admission community days; and introduction of the cultural pass program that provides free passes to local libraries,” said Jablonski.
Pre-COVID, the museum saw roughly 10 percent of its annual visitation through one of its Count Me In programs. In 2022 that number rose to 30 percent.
Since its opening five years ago, the museum has engaged with over 130,000 children and their caregivers through both on and off-site exhibits and programming. Likewise, the LCM participates in eight national programs and routinely partners with over thirty community organizations.