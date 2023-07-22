LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has named Mary Beth Harris as interim executive director.
The board of directors has launched a search committee to find "an exceptional candidate" to fill the position permanently.
Harris served on the LCM board of directors for years, including a term as board president. She holds a master of public affairs degree in nonprofit management from Indiana University and worked as a nonprofit fundraiser for six years in organizations large and small before becoming a full-time mom to her two young sons.
“I am passionate about the museum as a community resource for children and their families to engage in learning and play,” said Harris. “By guiding the museum through this critical transition, I hope to prepare the organization well for future success with the new executive director.”
“The board of directors are thrilled to have Mary Beth step into this role, while we search for the new executive director,” said Erin Jablonski, LCM board president. “The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated leader who is passionate about our mission.”
Interested candidates for the executive director position can send their resume and cover letter to lcmbod@gmail.com. More information about the position can be found under Job Opportunities at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER