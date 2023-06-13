LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) received a $2,000 grant from the Cornelius Family Fund following a recommendation by David L. Cornelius, from the Philadelphia Foundation.
The grant will be used to support the Museum’s Count Me In program, which provides free or reduced admission for underserved children and their families in the community.
As part of the LCM’s Count Me In program, Museums for All Families, those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain reduced admission to the LCM and more than 1,000 other museums throughout the United States by presenting their EBT card and a photo ID. Additionally, the museum participates in Blue Star Museums, which provides active military families free admission during the summer months.
“The Count Me In program has been a hallmark initiative of the museum since opening,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “Each year utilization of the program grows, and donations and grants like this one ensure the museum can continue to offer this amazing resource.”
Beginning in 2022, the museum provided Cultural Passes to local libraries for their patrons free of charge. Families can check out the pass from the library, visit the museum for free, and return, just like a book. The museum also hosts Sensory Friendly Family Nights on the second Friday evenings of the month for children with autism or other sensory processing disorders.
“Pre-COVID, the museum saw roughly 10% of its annual visitation through one of its Count Me In programs,” said Erin Jablonski, museum board president. “In 2022 that number rose to 30%. The program couldn't continue without the generous support of donors and funds like this one.”