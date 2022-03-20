LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum continues to host programs in order to help Valley children expand their education.
On Saturday, the museum hosted “ex-STREAM Saturday” and held various educational exhibits, including showing how hand soap expands when heated as part of a science course.
Activity coordinator Darrian Keller said she was happy to host the event.
“We love these types of events,” she said. “It’s great to see the children’s reaction and they get to learn some things.”
For 3-year-old Hudson Griffiths, of Lewisburg, learning was fun.
“I enjoyed seeing how the soap got soft,” he said. “It was fun.”
Children strolled through the museum and made their way to watch pieces of soap transform to a “spongy material,”
Lewisburg Children’s Museum visitor coordinator Savanna Hovis said the Saturday events are a hit with children.
“We are doing all we can to help children learn,” she said. “We have a lot of programs that children are enjoying.”