LEWISBURG — Twelve-year-old Dylan Dutcher-King has been asking his parents for years about babysitting but his mother and father have said he was too young.
This summer, the pre-teen who will turn 13 in August, found a babysitting course and finally got permission from Brian King and Dabrina Dutcher, both Bucknell University professors, to pursue a budding passion. Dylan will be taking a five-day course at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at the end of July.
“I’ve always loved little kids,” said Dylan, who just passed the eighth grade at Greenwood Friends School in Millville. “Right now, I’m at the school helping with a summer camp for younger kids. I think it would be nice to do it and make a little money on the side. If you take an official babysitting course, it would up the credentials.”
One thing Dylan is looking forward to is first aide training —”That’s a useful skill to learn even outside of the course,” he said.
Dabrina Dutcher said her son has always been “a little self-driven, maybe because he’s an only child.”
“He’s always been known to take care of younger students,” she said. “He wanted to do more babysitting. We figured he would get more qualified as a babysitter. I was grateful for this to give him more training.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, located at 815 Market St., Lewisburg, will host the Babysitting Basics Camp from July 26-30. Evangelical Community Hospital hosted the Safe Sitter Babysitting Course on July 14 at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, and will have other courses on Aug. 6, Oct. 12 and Dec. 29.
“A lot of parents are home, everybody is at home,” said Museum Managing Director Kahla Woodling DeSmit. “Parents are doing double duty, so this is a course geared toward slightly older children who can be in charge for a few minutes. It’s about working together.”
She added, “Babysitting is such an important responsibility for anyone. It is extremely important to understand how to handle emergencies, different situations, and how to be fully prepared for your first babysitting job.”
The course is recommended for ages 8 and up and is capped at 12 participants. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum Course will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30.
The first day will bring in staff from Evangelical to talk about safety and emergency situations. The rest of the week will include practice for real babysitting skills, food and nutrition, how to prepare snacks, hygiene tips, how to interact with younger children, positive reinforcement strategies, and other topics.
“This is a brand new camp for us,” said DeSmit. “One of the neat things about COVID is how it encouraged collaboration. We were lucky to collaborate with other children’s museums and share curriculum ideas. This was shared with us and we’re excited to see the fruits of that.”
The goal is to make the older children feel confident, she said.
“We’re really excited to get the next group of babysitters out there and ready,” said DeSmit.
The national Safe Sitter program started in 1980 after an 18-month-old girl died in the hospital where Dr. Patricia Keener worked in Indianapolis. The little girl, the daughter of a colleague who worked as a nurse on the postpartum unit, had choked while eating breakfast, and the adult babysitter caring for her didn’t know how to rescue a choking child. By the time the ambulance brought the girl to the hospital, it was too late, according to safesitter.org.
“Galvanized by this tragedy, Dr. Keener drafted a curriculum to teach life skills, safety skills, and first aid and rescue skills to middle-school-aged children,” according to safesitter.org. “She taught the first class at her own children’s school, then she began teaching at Community Hospital. Eventually, she trained others to teach the classes, and the program soon spread across the Midwest. With the help of a grant from the Lilly Endowment, the program went national. By 1988, the program was being taught in 28 states, and by 1995, the program was taught in all 50 states.”
Ann Dzwonchyk, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness Educator who facilitates the Safe Sitter program for Evangelical, said the hospital has organized these training courses for years in the Valley. The popular program is quickly filled and capped this summer at 12 participants for now.
“It is a good course it’s a thorough course,” said Dzwonchyk. “They come out with some good skills to babysit. A lot of what they learn can be put into effect if they’re watching their siblings or themselves. Teenagers are babysitting and they need to know what they’re doing in the event of an emergency.”
The course offers safety skills and first aid. Participants will be certified in Safe Sitter and CPR. They will learn what to do if they’re outside or inside, whether someone knocks on the door they don’t know, how to assesss what age group the babysitter is most comfortable watching over. They will learn about diapers, warming bottles, feeding, entertaining and other topics, said Dzwonchyk.
“They’ll know when it’s time to use a band-aid versus calling the parents for advice or calling 911,” she said. “We go over choking for the child as well as the sitter.”
Dzwonchyk said the business of babysitting is also discussed and the professional attitude of the jobs, she said.
The course at the Miller Center is for ages 11 and up, she said.
The American Red Cross also offers babysitting courses at https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/babysitting/babysitting-child-care-training/babysitting-classes.