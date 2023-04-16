Kids were excited and engaged as they learned about cultures from around the world on Saturday during the Passport to the World event at Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
The event was hosted by Bucknell University Foreign Language Teaching Assistants (FLTA) who shared interesting facts and activities from their own homes and cultures.
Dena Isleem, FLTA coordinator at Bucknell, said the group of teaching assistants were from Bucknell’s three language programs: “Languages, Cultures and Linguistics,” “Spanish,” and “East Asian Studies.” Isleem said she and the TAs were excited to work with children to foster an appreciation for cultural diversity.
“The project aims to promote cultural awareness and diversity and enhance the imagination of our community’s children,” she said. “Through interactive, hands-on activities and educational information, we hope to foster awareness, diversity and inclusion of different traditions, appearances, languages, and art forms around the world and go beyond the scope of textbooks.”
Numerous cultures and locations were represented at the event including Europe, the Middle East, Japan, East Asian countries and Latin American, according to Isleem.
Momo Ka, a Japanese teaching assistant (TA), said that when Isleem presented the idea of Passport to the World at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, the group was excited to introduce local children to their diverse cultures.
Ka was looking forward to teaching kids about Japan. “Japan is pretty far away,” she said. “I feel like it’s really good for the kids to know about my culture and get interested in it. Maybe, when they leave here, they’ll want to learn more about it.”
The cultural activity presented from Japan was the paper folding art of Origami.
Another TA, Morgana Lambron, from France, was impressed by how quickly the young children picked up on the language. “The kids start to get it really well and grasp things really fast,” she said. “We work with students one-on-one, but these kids sometimes pick it up even faster. It’s a lot different from people our age and it’s really impressive.”
Two individuals from Italy offered the opportunity to make art out of pasta. Not only was the pasta activity fun for the kids, but it also promoted creativity, which is highly valued in Italian culture, according to Davide Curioso.
“In creating art with pasta, we are trying to foster creativity,” Curioso said. “We are creative in Italy with the arts and everything. It’s fun to play with the kids and let them be creative.”
Another interesting cultural activity came from Lebanon, where beaded strings are used for relaxation and mediation. Lebanese will play with the beads to relax or even dance with them, according to TA Salma Kassam.
Isleem said she is always a proponent of cultural differences, but especially among children. “Bucknell’s language programs and their FLTAs are fortunate to host this event at our great Lewisburg Children’s Museum,” she said.