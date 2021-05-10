LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum joins museums nationwide this summer in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families.
The 2021 program begins Saturday, Armed Forces Day, and continues through Sept. 6, Labor Day. Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums nationwide.
The free-admission program is available for those currently serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s participation in the Blue Star initiative is supported through the museum’sCount Me in program, which provides free and reduced admission for families in our community.
Learn more about Count Me In at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/count-me-in. For more about Lewisburg Children’s Museum and to register for tickets, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO