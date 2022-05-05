LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) joins museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program providing free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families.
The 2022 program begins Armed Forces Day, May 21, and ends on Labor Day.
Blue Star Museums, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums nationwide.
“LCM is very proud to support military families,” said Kahla DeSmit, executive director at LCM.
“Military service affects the whole family. We are pleased to provide military families a space where they can learn, imagine, and play together.
DeSmit said visiting a museum is a great way for families to connect with and get to know their communities.
Blue Star Museums include children’s, art, science, and history museums; zoos; gardens; lighthouses, and more. Locations range from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Acting Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Ann Eilers said, “like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again the LCM is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year.”
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the community supports military personnel in many ways.
“This is just another example of how we appreciated their contributions to society at large and in our region,” said Alvarez.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said she is glad children of military personnel will have the opportunity to take advantage of the program.
“I appreciate the initiative the Lewisburg Children’s Museum is taking. We honor our voters as much as we honor our families,” Richards said.
The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC); DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID); or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into participating Blue Star Museums.
The children’s museum participation in the Blue Star Museum initiative is made possible by support through the museum’s Count Me In program, providing free and reduced admission for families in the community.