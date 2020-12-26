LEWISBURG — COVID-19 could not stop a Lewisburg church from continuing its tradition of giving away Christmas meals.
On Friday, the First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg fed 150 people but they had to do it a bit differently this year.
“We didn’t get to set up the dining hall and have everyone come in,” organizer Paul Miller said. “So we did takeout and had people drive up and pick up their meals.”
Miller said for the past 35 years people gathered at the church and were able to enjoy company and food.
“We are just glad we got to do it,” Miller said.
The meal consisted of ham, turkey, stuffing, corn, sweet and mashed potatoes and a dessert.
“I think it’s great,” Jack Kessler, 85, of Mifflinburg, said while waiting in his vehicle for his meal. “It is so nice, and we are thankful.”
Kessler’s wife, Pat, 81, agreed. “We are definitely thankful for this,” she said.
Peg Bouton, of Lewisburg, who was helping pack food, said she was also thrilled to be a part of the day.
“We are happy to be helping others,” she said. Abbey Eschbach, and her husband, Luke Eschbach, both of Williamsport, said they made the trip to Lewisburg because the church is attended by Abbey’s parents.
“I also came here as a kid,” she said. “We wanted to come and help out and do what we could.”
The alley behind the church was lined with vehicles by 11:30 a.m.
“It’s just great we were able to do this again this year,” Miller said. “We were at the mercy of the church but we found a way to make sure we were all socially distanced and wearing masks and able to provide the meal.”