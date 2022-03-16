LEWISBURG — Phoenix Physical Therapy is celebrating five years of service in Lewisburg.
Phoenix opened the Lewisburg clinic in 2017 and 2022 marks the clinic’s fifth anniversary. The clinic provides personalized physical therapy care services for patients with orthopedic conditions, pre-and post- surgical rehabilitation, ergonomic assessments and work rehabilitation, according to spokesperson Suzanne Manella.
The clinic is led by clinic director Chris Herbster, who joined Phoenix in May 2006 as clinic director of Phoenix’s clinic in Watsontown, where he was instrumental in the overall development and growth of the facility, Manella said.
In 2017, Chris used his previous experience and patient care philosophy to launch the Lewisburg clinic while also overseeing the Sunbury clinic for several years.
“Chris is passionate about understanding his patient’s goals to help them recover as quickly as possible and back to enjoying their life pain-free,” Manella said.
Herbster said he is proud of the work the group is accomplishing.
“I am very proud of the work that my team and I have done to care for patients in Lewisburg,” he said. “We appreciate the support everyone has provided to us over the past five years. We look forward to continuing to help our patients and being an instrumental part of the local community.”
Phoenix operates with more than 1,000 employees and is in more than 150 community-based clinics across the U.S.