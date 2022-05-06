LEWISBURG —The Lewisburg Community Garden is holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the intersection of North Water and Saint Anthony streets in Lewisburg.
The plant sale will take place rain or shine.
The sale will feature vegetables, flowers, and herbs, including some perennials. The seedlings are germinated using organic methods and most are sold in “cow pots,” which instead of plastic or peat, is made from composted cow manure and breakdown quickly in gardens, adding a natural fertilizer for seedlings.
The community garden consists of 0.5 acres, half divided into plots for rent by community members. The other half is allocated to food production for donation. The borough provides the land free of charge, and assists with maintenance. Bucknell Office of Civic Engagement staff and AmeriCorps members manage daily oversight of the garden.
Volunteers are welcome to help out during volunteer hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m., weather permitting. No experience needed.
For questions or comments about the plant sale, volunteering or joining the garden, contact Manager Jen Schneidman Partica at 570-577-2212 or email plantgrowfeed@gmail.com.