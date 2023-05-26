LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Community Pool is getting its first major renovation in nearly 20 years.
The renovation project for both the pool and Lewisburg Area Recreation Park is funded through $225,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money distributed to Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority in 2022 and $12,500 from both East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg. The 365,000-gallon pool, located at 218 N. 15th Street, was built in 1955 on donated land with money raised by the community and was most recently renovated in 2004.
"These are things that needed to be done," said BVRA officer Coordinator and Board Member Dana Bernardo. "We have to upkeep it. Things were chipping and needed repairs."
The project includes repainting and resurfacing the pool; renovating the pool house floors and plumbing; adding 1,800 square feet of concrete pool deck; and installing four pool cabanas for rental and public use. The park is also seeing resurfacing and repainting of the tennis and pickleball courts; landscaping of the park; and repairs to swings and slides.
"This was a total renovation," said Maintenance Director and BBRA Board President Peter Bergonia.
As part of the resurfacing, the crumbling swim lane tiles were replaced and repainted. The sloping entranceway into the pool was resurfaced with an anti-slip material to prevent falls. The cracked perimeter tiles were replaced, said Bergonia.
The locker rooms also received new plumbing and anti-slip flooring, as well as new automatic sinks, toilets and hand dryers. The showers were all updated as well, he said.
The additional 1,800-square-feet of concrete was installed for the Lewisburg Area Gators Swim Team, who will host their swim meet at the pool this year. The cabanas, which will be installed this week by Yoder's Barn and Storage, of Mifflinburg, will be in this location as well.
The current pool features three connected pools, a baby pool two 27-foot-tall water slides and several water fountain features.
The renovations started in March with four contractors and in-house work. Aquatic Facility Design out of Millersburg helped with the pool repair and resurfacing, CHMR, LLC did the locker room floors, Knauss plumbing, LLC did the locker room plumbing, and Breneman Inc. is doing the tennis courts.
The pool opens on June 7.