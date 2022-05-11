Since beginning in 2019, the Department of Environmental Protection Local Climate Action Program has trained 53 entities representing approximately 380 municipalities statewide to assess local greenhouse gas emissions, and develop climate action plans for their communities.
“People’s experience with climate change is local,” said Patrick McDonnell, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental of Protection (DEP).
The plan is to recommend changes to the commonwealth’s environmental protection plan and make sure plans are tailored to individual communities.
Shawn Alfonso Wells, council member in Swissvale Borough, Allegheny County; Sid Misra, planning commission member in Rutledge Borough, Delaware County; and Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods in Lewisburg Borough, Union County, highlighted their municipalities’ climate action planning during a news conference Wednesday.
Lightman said Lewisburg came to the Local Climate Action Program (LCAP) with an existing interest in sustainability and emissions inventory for borough operations.
“The DEP Local Climate Action Program,” Lightman said, “gave us a borough-wide emissions inventory which led to some results that have already impacted our planning efforts, access to first-class technical expertise, and the space to have a sustained dialogue amongst stakeholders about what our SMART climate goals can and should be.”
Lightman said they found most people agreed while the future effects of climate change threaten in a myriad of ways, “this crisis also presents an opportunity for us in the Lewisburg Borough to improve our community.”
He said everybody wants to live in a community where it’s safe to walk or bike to the library and grocery store.
Local transportation accounts for 58% of Lewisburg’s emissions.
“Creating the infrastructure necessary to do this enhances our community while hitting our climate goals,” Ligthman said. “The same can be said for enhancing our tree canopy.”
Lightman said one of the goals outlined by stakeholders in Lewisburg’s plan was reforesting the historic cemetery.
“Over the past decades, many of the old trees have died without being replaced,” he said. “We’d like to reforest our cemetery to create a more peaceful, contemplative space.”
He said this improvement also will sequester carbon, soak up stormwater, and provide habitat to wildlife.
Lightman also said plans exist to address removal of invasive species, flood mitigation and home weatherization.
He said the LCAP program has greatly increased Lewisburg’s capacity to make informed decisions about the adaptation and hazard mitigation needed to respond to the climate crisis.
“We are fortunate to have participated in the program,” Lightman said. “It provided a guiding framework we are certain our community will use for decades.”
Wells said Swissvale understands the future is made now.
“Pretty soon these changes will add up to make a big difference,” he said.
Wells said the Swissvale Climate Action Committee sent out a survey with more than 350 responses.
“We did this with equity and inclusion in mind,” according to Wells.
Misra said solar panels have been installed on Rutledge’s borough hall building.
“Solar power is the best way forward,” Misra said. “We found that other solutions can provide impact.”
McDonald complimented the trio and other program participants
“Participants are boldly going where nobody has gone before,” he said.
They were assisted by students from Bryn Mawr College; the University of Pittsburgh; Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Bucknell, Drexel, Messiah, Moravian, Penn State, Temple and Wilkes universities.
The DEP Local Climate Action Program pairs municipalities with ICLEI, a national nonprofit that fosters sustainable development, and with college students to perform inventories of greenhouse gas emissions from local buildings, transportation, waste management, and other sectors.
The teams also identify the particular climate-related vulnerabilities in their communities, such as flooding from extreme rainfall and public health impacts from extreme heat, and disproportionate impacts on residents who live in environmental justice areas.
After reviewing recommendations in the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan, teams use a template to draft local climate action plans to lower emissions and increase resilience to climate change impacts.
Once complete, municipalities are eligible for free services from an energy management consultant, coordinated by DEP, to determine the most effective first steps to reduce emissions.
Lightman said residents may fill out the Lewisburg climate survey at: LewisburgNeighborhoods.org.