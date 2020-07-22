Live! from Lewisburg, a concert in Hufnagle Park, has been postponed for tonight due to expected thunderstorms in the Valley.
The event has been moved to Wednesday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The concert is scheduled to feature Billy Kelly and Eric Ian Farmer.
Tables will be set up at both ends of the park with hand sanitizer and mask. Other safety protocols are in place, including: when sick, stay home; wear a mask when not eating; practice social distancing - maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other individuals, not from your household; please notice and use the social distancing markers in the grass area and within the amphitheater seating.