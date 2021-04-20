Lewisburg Borough Council on Tuesday accepted one member’s resignation and appointed their replacement, approved a contractor for a $1 million-plus project at Hufnagle Park and agreed to buy tables and chairs for the Open Air Initiative in support of downtown restaurants.
Council member Michael Brody, appointed to represent Ward I in February 2020, resigned effective April 30. He’ll be replaced by Bina Bilenky Trahan, who will fulfill the remainder of Brody’s term which finishes at year’s end. Trahan is running for election to a full term in this year’s election.
Council accepted the low bid of $1,054,363.80 from Wolyniec Construction Inc., Williamsport, to complete Phase 1 of the Bull Run Greenway plan in the Kidsburg section of Hufnagle Park. The project includes floodplain restoration of Bull Run, the creation of a nature play area and the extension of the downtown section of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail towards Bucknell University.
“It’s a good construction company and it’s a bit lower than we anticipated,” council member Jordi Comas said.
The borough previously received a combined $1.35 million in state grant funding towards the project.
Open Air Initiative
Council voted to spend $4,990 on 12 bistro table sets, three picnic tables and eight filled planters. The outdoor seating will be used to boost Lewisburg Downtown Partnership’s Open Air Initiative.
The Initiative is a combination of outdoor seating and lifted open container restrictions to support restaurants. It launched last summer as coronavirus pandemic protocols inadvertently hammered the revenues and livelihoods of restaurant owners and employees.
The borough returned outdoor seating to Sixth Street at Market Street. Tables are also set up at a pocket park on Third Street and at Soldiers Memorial Park along the Susquehanna River.
With the new table sets, some of which is handicapped accessible, the borough and LDP will add seating areas with planters near Mifflinburg Bank, M&T Bank, the post office and the LDP office.
Picnic tables will be added to the grassy section of Sixth Street across from Towne Tavern as well as near the concrete piers in the grassy public lot and elevated area between Linn Alley and Fifth Street.
Sam Pearson of Lewisburg Neighborhoods pitched the plan to council members.
William Lowthert, borough manager, said the funds could come from the borough’s cash reserve account. The account may also be used for purchases related to the borough’s emergency siren project and permanent bathroom project at Hufnagle Park, he said.
Dunkin’ traffic
Council members discussed traffic backups onto Route 15 and Fourth Street caused by customers visiting Dunkin’ Donuts. The drive-thru frequently jams traffic at the site, a potential hazard shared at Dunkin’ Donuts sites in other towns including Sunbury and Shamokin.
Council member Michael Derman said he spoke with someone from the fast food chain, saying counter service won’t resume until COVID-19 case counts drop.
The Lewisburg location is undergoing renovations and Police Chief Paul Yost said a second drive-thru ordering kiosk may be established.
“We’ve been down there a few times to move some people on. As soon as we go away, it backs up again. We’ve been lucky not to have any accidents at that spot,” Yost said, clarifying there’ve been no crashes there directly related to the Dunkin line.
Yost said motorists have a legal right to wait and turn onto Fourth Street and drive into the store lot. Officers have moved along traffic when school busses are expected, he said.