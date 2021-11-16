LEWISBURG — Borough Council members voted Tuesday to approve its operating budget for 2022 with a slight increase to property taxes — the first increase in five years.
The budget totals approximately $6.1 million, with an estimated $3.4 million for the general fund. The property tax levy will total 13.11 mills, up from the current rate of 12.74 mills.
The additional 0.37 mills is equivalent to 37 cents on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. A property assessed at $100,000 would be taxed an additional $37 next year.
The 2022 tax levy is slightly higher than the 13.10 mills proposed in the preliminary budget that council adopted in October.
Council shifted 0.2 mills to recreation from the general fund in the final budget. The general fund received the additional 0.01 mills added to the final levy.
Next year’s property tax levy is as follows: General Fund, 10.085 mills; Debt Service, 0.5; Street Lighting, 0.8; Fire Protection, 1.0; Shade Tree 0.025; Regional Recreation 0.7.
Debt Service, Fire Protection, Street Lighting and Shade Tree all were increased slightly. The General Fund rate remains the same as in 2021 while Regional Recreation dips slightly, though not as much as first proposed.
The final budget and tax levy will be posted at www.lewisburgborough.org.
The last tax hike was approved for the 2017 budget.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said previously that the additional tax revenue would be dedicated to different projects planned in 2022 including the ongoing work at Hufnagle Park including flood plain restoration and a permanent restroom facility. The borough also set aside $100,000 each for a flood resilience study borough-wide as well as the potential implementation of yet-to-be-decided recommendations from a Market Street traffic study.
In other business, council members directed Solicitor Andrew Lyons to prepare a resolution to allow remote participation for members under specific circumstances.
A form resolution from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs acknowledges Borough Code allows remote participation using telecommunications if a physical quorum is established at the meeting place.
The council and public must be able to hear the remote member’s comments and votes. Remote participation would be permitted only in cases of illness or disability, caring for the ill or newborn in a member’s immediate family, an emergency and family or business travel.
Parking meters will be covered in Downtown Lewisburg for holiday shopping beginning Nov. 27 through Jan. 1.
Trey Casimir was appointed as an alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board. Dianne Powers was appointed to the Historic Architectural Review Board.