LEWISBURG — Borough council members unanimously approved an ordinance to allow consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages in public within the borough during designated times.
Ordinance 1066 reverts back to pandemic policies allowing open consumption of alcohol on Market Street from Seventh to Front streets between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
According to Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) and Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation (LNC) have been working together with residents and business owners to determine alternatives allowing patrons to imbibe outside the confines of bars and restaurants.
“Their accommodations take into consideration the wide range of our residents and guests to ensure we continue to have an environment that is welcoming to all,” Alvarez said.
“Imagine ordering takeout from a restaurant downtown, bringing it to the grassy patch along Sixth Street, and enjoying it with your favorite beer or wine,” said Alvarez.
New, resigning members
Council members accepted the resignation of council member Marlene Lira. No reason was mentioned for her resignation.
“We’ll miss her,” said council member Bina Bilenky Trahan.
Members now have 30 days to fill Lira’s seat.
Council Vice President Jordi Comas nominated resident Jamie Groves to fill former member Elijah Farrell’s seat for Ward 4. Groves was previously a school board candidate. The term ends on Dec. 12, 2023.
Two residents applied for the position, according to council President Debra Sulai.
Grant application
The council approved a letter of support for Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority’s (BVRA) St. Mary Street Park grant application to Union County for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a commitment to provide up to $12,500 — or five percent — financial support to the project if the grant is awarded by the county.
In conjunction with East Buffalo Township, funds would go toward tennis courts, trail work and the pool.
Comas said this was a necessity with public pools disappearing across the country.
They hope to open the restroom at Hufnagle Park by Memorial Day weekend, according to Steve Beattie, community development/grant manager.
Beattie said the restroom is finished just not accessible to the public with construction.
Council members approved expenditures pertaining to the new restroom and hydration station next to it.
“There is no more cost. This wraps it up,” Beattie said.
In other business, council amended the parking fines ordinance to increase parking violations from $8 to $10.