LEWISBURG — A new council member was sworn in during a brief Lewisburg borough council meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez administered the oath of office to new council member Philip Stamm, filling the fourth ward seat vacated by former council member Marlena Lira.
Stamm said he is going through a learning process and looks forward to meeting with Borough Manager Bill Lowthert to get up to speed on his new role.
“Hopefully I’ll know a little more after that,” Stamm said.
Council members approved a motion to submit an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $107,411 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
Council members seek funding for Limestone Run Flood Resiliency in the amount of $88,811; and administration costs in the amount of $18,600 for a total of $107,411.
Council members awarded an alley pavement and repair patching project to New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company for $79,238. Costs will be paid from the borough’s Liquid Fuels Fund and General Fund.
In other business, council members approved payment of bills from June 18 through July 15 in the amount of $636,630.35.
A motion was approved for an easement agreement with UGI along the borough-owned section of Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) north of Market Street for the installation of individual natural gas services contingent upon final review by borough Solicitor Andrew Lyons.
Council members approved a request from Work to Live LLC, doing business as Run 570, to close several borough streets, including portions of PennDOT-owned Fairground Road and Buffalo Road/Route 192 in Lewisburg for the 17th Annual Lewisburg Triathlon event on Aug. 12 and 13. Members also gave permission to submit the necessary letter to PennDOT.
Council President Debra Sulai urged the public to remember that the pandemic is not over.
“Nothing says we can’t get into a bad situation again,” Sulai said. “Please wear masks and get vaccinated.”