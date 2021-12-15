Adrienne Friese currently doesn’t have a job, but she also has five children at home to care for.
Her fiancee, Jessica Wagner, has had some side jobs, but that’s not enough, especially with Christmas coming.
“Basically, I’m out of work right now and my fiancee does Door Dash and all that stuff on the side,” said Friese, 30. “It’s paying the bills, but it doesn’t go far.”
Friese and Wagner, 31, of Lewisburg, have two 10-year-old boys, a 7-year-old girl, and twin 5-year-old boys. One of the oldest boys is Wagner’s, the rest of the kids are Friese’s.
“I tried to find a stay-at-home job, but they all seem kind of sketchy,” Friese said.
She is hoping to get toys for the children for Christmas.
“My oldest one likes his Legos and PS4 (PlayStation 4) games,” she said. “My daughter wants Barbies, makeup, jewelry. The twins boys usually go for the cars and trucks.”
Last year, Valley residents contributed $147,871 to the Here. For Good. campaign, breaking the previous record by more than $2,000. In 2013, the campaign raised $145,128.
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by the Salvation Army in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today’s total is $99,998.78. Recent donations include Lamont Smith, Mifflinburg, $1,000; Todd & Ann Mattern, Beavertown, $500; Holly & Tim Snyder, Mifflinburg, $100; Joseph & Jeanne Desantis, Danville, $100; Jack & Susan Marks, Winfield, in Memory of son Jeffrey Marks, $100; Gail & Tom Blass, Milton, In Memory of Betty & Charles Fisher, $50; Paul Kitchen, Watsontown, $50; Marlin & Phyllis Reber, Mifflinburg, $50; Jack & Janet Reigel, Selinsgrove, $25.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Checks can be mailed to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844 or make online donations at: hereforgoodcampaign.org.