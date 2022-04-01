SUNBURY — The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Board of Directors approved the investment of $465,000 in support of regional economic development, according to a release from the organization. Eleven companies and 12 business incubators from the organization’s 21-county service area received funding.
Startup Lewisburg at Bucknell University in Lewisburg and Startup Danville, an affiliate, have each received $5,000 in grant funding through Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
The partners announced the following early-stage company investments, provided in the form of loans with warrants.
“Business incubators are an important component of the entrepreneurial and technology ecosystem in northeastern Pennsylvania,” the release said.
It granted 12 incubators $5,000 each throughout Pennsylvania.