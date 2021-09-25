Lewisburg deacon named to leadership position with Harrisburg Diocese

LEWISBURG — Deacon Gregory M. Amarante of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg was chosen by the Diocese of Harrisburg to become secretary for the Secretariat of Catholic Life & Evangelization (CLEV).
Amarante will begin his new role on Oct. 18. He will continue to serve as a deacon at the Lewisburg parish.
Amarante was raised in Danville and currently lives in Lewisburg. He and his wife, Ellen, have two grown children and four grandchildren.
As the Secretary of CLEV, Amarante is responsible for overseeing all offices and programs in this department as they strive to continue the mission of Jesus Christ through the promotion of catechesis, evangelization, spiritual growth and providing opportunities for the faithful to live out their faith. Programs under Amarante’s direction include Family Ministries, Ministry to People with Disabilities, Youth & Young Adult Ministry including CYO and Scouting, Hospital and Prison Ministries, Hispanic/Vietnamese/Korean/Black Catholic Apostolates, and Evangelization and Catechesis.