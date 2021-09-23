The Lewisburg Area School Board authorized a $9.8 million HVAC project that will result in air conditioning and efficient heating systems being installed in the district’s three oldest buildings.
The authorization coincided with a separate board action at Thursday’s meeting to issue a $41 million bond series, the maximum allowed, to help fund the work through refinancing savings and a new loan. The figure is a “placeholder” to allow directors flexibility depending on available interest rates when they go to market, according to Dr. John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
Directors voted Sept. 9 to move forward with refinancing $28 million in debt and take an $8 million loan.
The loan will result in an estimated property tax increase of 0.00017 mills over 20 mills, or less than 2 cents annually for a $100,000 property.
“Can we take a pause to celebrate that you’ll actually have air conditioning next year?” Director Erin Jablonski said to building principals Thursday.
“On behalf of all staff and students, I think I can speak for everyone by saying thank you,” Kelly Elementary Principal Chris Ruhl said.
McClure Company presented up to $10.5 million in options for directors to consider. Savings across 20 years resulting from the project are estimated at $2 million.
HVAC upgrades at Kelly Elementary are projected at $3,242,302; Linntown Intermediate, $2,628,604; Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, $3,936,825; maintenance building, $11,766.
The existing systems at all three buildings are decades old, with some portions dating to the early 1980s, and at the end of life cycles. They are capable of heat only and lack the ability to dehumidify. The new systems would heat and add air conditioning while also allowing active dehumidification. Bipolar ionization equipment purchased last year will be incorporated into the new systems.
An additional $48,421 in comprehensive building envelope upgrades was also approved, such as sealing around windows and replacing door sweeps and weather stripping.
Director Mary Brouse voted in favor of the upgrades but cautioned that the district was making major expenses for aging buildings that ultimately will need to be replaced. Director Tera Unzicker-Fassero, who also supported the project, agreed with Brouse and said there’s more facilities work to concentrate on.
“There are two things I thought I’d never see: the (new) high school building that we’re sitting in and now air conditioning,” Unzicker-Fassero said.
Directors are expected to execute an energy savings contract with McClure later this fall with major construction anticipated to begin in May.