The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership wants residents and visitors to enjoy themselves in the borough and has planned a slew of holiday events.
The first, with the help of borough council and Mayor Kendy Alvarez, is free parking in downtown Lewisburg from Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day, according to Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Executive Director Lynne Sobel Ragusea.
The group is also offering on Nov. 25 and 26, a downtown shopping pass that will be accepted at more than 35 locations. The pass will get shoppers 15 percent off one item at their favorite stores and restaurants. Coupons could be picked up throughout the borough at most businesses, Sobel Ragusea said.
On Nov. 26 the group said downtown businesses will be offering deals at Shop Small Saturday.
“Support our unique mix of small businesses and get your shopping for the holidays done early and support your community,” Sobel Ragusea said.
On Dec. 1 the borough will host the Holiday Lighting Ceremony with a bit of a twist.
“Due to safety concerns and the health of the tree, this year the large tree in Hufnagle Park will not be lit up,” Sobel Ragusea said. “Instead we will be lighting up the gazebo and multiple sculptures. Come down to Hufnagle Park at 7 p.m. to join in a new unique holiday lighting ceremony. We will be celebrating the longest night of the year and the lights we light to brighten the season. There will be lights, music, science, storytelling and wonder.”
Dec, 2 will be the borough’s late-night shopping in downtown Lewisburg as businesses will remain open until at least 10 p.m. or later, according to officials.
Also on Dec. 2 will be “Kids Night at the Museum” at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
On Dec. 10 Santa and his elves will be at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg from noon until 2 p.m. when the campus will be showing a free Christmas Classic movie.
Dec. 17 will be a presentation of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.” The event will be put on by Strictly Ballet and Riverstage Theatre.
Tickets are on sale at riverstagetheatre.org. There will be two showings, each at 2 and 7 p.m.
Alvarez said she is excited about the upcoming holiday season.
“The magic of downtown Lewisburg comes alive during the holiday season,” she said. “It’s not just the lights strung through the trees and on our lampposts but the spark of community and the support of small businesses.”