LEWISBURG — A free, family-friendly concert will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Billy Kelly will offer a free, family-friendly concert at The Piers, Cherry Alley and North Fifth Street, behind Siam Restaurant, according to Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership
The rain date is Tuesday, July 26, at the same time and location.
This event is courtesy of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the Lewisburg Arts Council and sponsored by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.