LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program after meeting “rigorous performance standards.”
Lewisburg joins Danville Business Alliance as the closest Main Street destination in the region.
Main Street America announces their list of accredited programs each year demonstrating “exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.”
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president & CEO of Main Street America.
“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities,” Frey said.
Frey said she is inspired by steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support of small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said LDP is an integral part of the economic ecosystem within the borough.
Alvarez said LDP orchestrates many programs people assume just happen.
“Their partnership with other organizations reflects how collaboration and cooperation are keys to success,” said Alvarez.
Union County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber said it is great when any community is recognized for good things they do.
“I’m sure Lewisburg worked very hard for this,” Reber said. “Congratulations to them.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 new businesses, generated 30,402 jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours.
According to Main Street, for every dollar that a Main Street program spends to support operations, $19.34 of new investment is put back into Main Street communities.
LDP’s performance is annually evaluated by Pennsylvania Downtown Center, working in partnership with Main Street America, to identify local programs meeting certain performance criteria.
That criteria determines the communities building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places and cultural assets.
“The LDP is proud to be part of an incredible community and able to partner with so many people and organizations that live, work and visit our downtown,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director of LDP.
Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone, which shares office space with LDP, said she is delighted. Peltier said LDP does amazing things and works collaboratively.
“This is wonderful,” said Peltier.“I’m proud of them. It’s helping the town come to life.”
In 2021, LDP organized or collaborated the Summer Craft Fair; Welcome to the Neighborhood, introducing all incoming Bucknell University students to downtown; Fall Festival featuring the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication; Market Street Mask-A-Rade; and Miracle on Market Street.
LDP is one of the main collaborators on “Live! from Lewisburg” performances, including the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show in May and November.
“In addition to holding events that bring people downtown, our Partnership created and continues to sustain the Make Market Street More Beautiful program,” Ruby said.
“People come from all over to see the beautiful summer flower baskets then come back again to enjoy the greens and lights of winter from the Lewisburg in Lights program,” Ruby added.