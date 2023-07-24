LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) is seeking nearly $450,000 in grants to fund the next phase of the Market Street improvement project.
At Monday night’s special public meeting, Lewisburg Borough Council members unanimously approved their support for LDP to seek $448,798 from two separate grant programs from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. This consists of $265,353 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Multimodal Transportation Fund and $183,445 from the Keystone Communities Public Improvements Grant Fund.
Bonnie Poteet and Stephen Lindenmuth, both of LDP, said the Market Street improvement project is all about “traffic calming.”
“One of our main recommendations is to fix this block for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, but it also helps vehicles, too,” said Poteet. “As the local parks are ramping up for events, it will be needed even more. We’ve been waiting on this for years. It’s really, really needed.”
The first phase of the project is already in motion with the construction of a loading/unloading zone on Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
The CFA grant is for bump outs and mid-block crossing on Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets; 18 tourist-orientated district signs; and historic district street signs for all streets and alleys within the historic district, including new standards as needed. It also includes two downtown locations/destination interactive maps with permanent installations along Market Street at 301 Market St. on property owned by Bucknell University and in the borough-owned Hufnagle Park, with QR codes linked to LDP website for additional information and links, according to the resolution.
The grant would also cover historic district pedestrian informational kiosks for self-guided walking tours, 10 kiosks with QR codes linked to LDP website for additional information and links, according to the resolution.
The grant would also refurbish or replace decorative pedestrian kiosks between Third and Fourth streets on the south side of Market Street, according to the resolution.
The Keystone Communities grant would be used for a gateway monument sign at the northeast corner of Market Street and Route 15 and trash cans with the borough logo for Market Street, according to the resolution.
The borough is also seeking funding from PennDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program. The funding is for the nearly final engineering plans for all Phase 2 bump outs and mid-block crossing improvements on Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets in the PennDOT right-of-ways.
Council President Debra Sulai praised LDP for their work on the grant applications.
“Thank you for working on this,” she said to Poteet and Lindenmuth.
In other business, the borough separately approved a motion to seeks $918,000 from DCED’s Multi-Modal Grant Program for $1.3 million St. Anthony Street Improvements Project. The grant would cover 70 percent of the project’s cost, according to Community Development/Grant Manager Shannon Berkey.
The project consists of pedestrian sidewalks, street lights and foundations, 23 ADA-curb ramps, stormwater repairs, six areas of uncontrolled crosswalk visibility enhancements, an area of uncontrolled crosswalk structural enhancement, two areas of neighborhood gateway features, tree lawns and trees, road pavement with milling and overlay, pavement restorations, electric traffic calming speed signs, bicycling markings and route designations and railroad works, according to Berkey.
The borough is also requesting that Union County on behalf of Lewisburg submit an application in the amount of $107,446 to DCED for Community Development Block Grant funds. The funding, which consists of $88,846 for the project and $18,600 for the administration of the grant, will go toward the removal of architectural barriers on South Eighth Street and White Pine Alley.