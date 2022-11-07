LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will host two town hall style meetings asking for the public's input in goals they would like to see accomplished in the next 5 years.
The first is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. and the second will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. both taking place in the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership's offices at 328 Market St.
"We want to hear from the community regarding what they see as priorities in our downtown," Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Executive Assistant Lynne Ragusea said.
"Lewisburg Downtown Partnership focuses on how to encourage new enterprise and support established businesses. They recognize that consumer trends change and, in order to maintain a thriving business district, you must seek input from the community at large to better understand their needs," said Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez.
Ragusea said as far as she knows these types of meetings are the first in the history of the organization.
"We are working together with the Bucknell Management 400 class to lead these meetings in order to collect perceptions and opinions of what Lewisburg does well and what needs work," Ragusea said. "This is an information gathering meeting to help us to draw out our next five-year strategic plan."
Ragusea said the group is excited to hear from the public.
"We really want to make sure that we are getting the public's input as to what they see as priorities for downtown Lewisburg instead of that coming from just inside our organization," Ragusea said. "The downtown is for all of us and we want to make sure that the community feels pride in it and part of it."
For more information email lynne.ragusea@lewisburgpa.com.