Dr. William Bruce visited friends in Pennsylvania more than four decades ago and by chance, came upon a job advertisement for Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
A University of Miami medical school graduate fresh off a residency at the school’s teaching hospital, Jackson Memorial, Bruce responded to the ad, later returned to the Keystone State for an interview and got the gig. He became Evangelical’s only ear, nose and throat doctor at the time. It was 1980.
“I’ve read that most ear, nose and throat doctors end up moving one or two times. We were happy from day one here,” Bruce said, the “we” being he and his wife, Judy, who worked in the practice’s office. Together, they raised four children.
Saturday is the first day of 2022, and the first day after Bruce’s Lewisburg medical practice, Medical Park Ear, Nose & Throat, officially closed its doors for good. Burnout in the novel coronavirus pandemic is very real, Bruce said, and it’s part of the reason he retired now instead of next summer.
“The main thing is that at (age) 71, it made sense to go into retirement,” he said, noting he’ll now have more time to spend with his children and five grandchildren.
Bruce arrived in the Valley, joined Evangelical’s active staff, and in time, established an independent practice. Prior to taking on a partner later in 1989, Bruce said the biggest challenge was handling nighttime emergencies on his own. He recalled being summoned often to the Emergency Department for cases of facial trauma, fractures and infections that required immediate attention.
Bruce is board certified by the American Academy of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. He said much of his work focused on pediatric cases of ear and throat problems. He evaluated and treated sinus issues, thyroid disease and varied infections. He had been president of Evangelical Community Hospital Medical Staff as well as medical director of the Surgical Center of Central PA.
Medical Park Ear, Nose & Throat settled last at Forestwood Drive, just across Route 15 from Evangelical. At its height, Bruce said the practice employed 17 including audiologists and nursing staff. He also saw patients in Sunbury, Shamokin and Williamsport.
Bruce employed scribes, too, to handle note-taking so that he could maintain face-to-face interactions with patients.
“It made me more efficient but I think it made it much more personal,” Bruce said.
Dawn Woodling closed out the practice as office manager. She’d been employed there since 1983. She said she thinks the practice’s patient community, quite large after 41 years, will remember Bruce as a skilled and trusted physician who cared for them.
“He was there for his patients. I know many times, many, many times, it would be coming to the end of the day. Another physician’s office would call and say that a patient needed to be seen. He said, ‘come on down.’ It didn’t matter if we were ready to leave. He stayed,” Woodling said.
“He made a real commitment to this community and provided a high standard of care. The community ought to be really appreciative of all the years he was practicing here in the Lewisburg area. It’s a real loss,” said Michael Daniloff who, as Evangelical's administrator, hired Bruce in 1980.
How many patients did Bruce have over his career? That’s anyone’s guess. However, since instituting electronic medical records at his office in 2006, he said there were more than 35,000 active charts for patients.
He said electronic health records revolutionized and raised Medical Park’s quality of care. He hopes Medical Park will be remembered as the first modern ear, nose and throat specialty clinic in the area — one that took great efforts to see as many patients as feasible, whether they were scheduled or not. He credited medical staff he worked with at his practice as well as at Evangelical, Geisinger and the Surgical Center.
“I think we established protocols and were able to have people treated as they would be in a large city,” Bruce said.
Patients are being referred to other ENT specialists in the region. For more information, visit www.medicalparkent.com.