School directors at Lewisburg voted 6-1 on Thursday to continue the district's universal masking requirement in school until mid-April.
Superintendent Jennifer Baugh said Friday the district consulted with local health care professionals who stressed the importance of masking to diminish the transmission of COVID, and other respiratory illnesses.
"Community spread is a major factor," she said.
According to the Department of Health, there were 40 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children in Union County this week, the second-highest total since the school year began. The district's COVID dashboard, updated on Thursday, showed 16 positive cases across three schools — there were no cases at Eichhorn Middle School — and 17 people were quarantined.
Baugh said the district's masking requirement in school would be in place until April 19, a date that could change based on community transmission rates.
"If community transmission declines to low or moderate, before that date, the District may relax the requirement," Baugh said. "Other factors include opportunity for students to be fully vaccinated, especially the younger one who just become eligible and for staff to receive their boosters."
Baugh said masks are recommended after school hours for events, activities, and athletics, but not required.
At an emergency school board meeting on Thursday, Danville school directors opted to keep an optional masking policy in place. The district had a mandatory mask policy in place for most of the school year for all schools and buses, but the policy was ended on Sunday after the state Supreme Court vacated the mask mandate.
According to an alert sent out early Friday morning, "Masks continue to be highly recommended but optional."
Board members also voted Thursday to maintain the district's in-school contact tracing protocols after considering limiting tracing only to households.