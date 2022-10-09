LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Fall Festival continues to grow and on Saturday drew thousands of people to Hufnagle Park for the 2022 celebration.
The festival was last held in Hufnagle Park in 2019, before an upgrade that included the addition of two bathrooms and electricity for the gazebo, according to Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, which hosts the event.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said she was thrilled to see the festival return to the park.
“It is bigger and better than ever,” she said. “The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership has organized a fun-filled family event with more than 150 vendors. There is something for everyone.”
Saturday barely reached a high of 60 degrees but that didn’t stop people from attending.
“This is awesome,” 20-year-old Jeff Straight, of Paxinos said. “This is my first time here, and I am enjoying it. It’s a perfect day for a fall festival.”
One of the vendors, Gnosis Roasted Coffee owner Jed Epler, of Mifflinburg, agreed.
“I am excited to be here, this is our first time and we are seeing a lot of people,” he said.
Eugene Padula, who was working at Carmella’s, of Scranton, said he loved Lewisburg and was happy to be serving fresh pastries and pizza.
“This is a great community,” he said. “We are happy to be here and see all the people stopping by.”
Bobby Kersacage, 24, of Scranton, who was also working at Carmella’s, agreed.
“It’s the perfect day for a fall festival,” he said.
Ragusea said she was happy to see people out and enjoying the day.
“It’s great to see all these people coming and enjoying themselves,” Ragusea said.
Alvarez said she was excited to hear from the famous Wooly Worm Weather Prognostication, which has been predicting the winter weather for years.
“The prediction was “reasonably mild for the winter,” she said. “I’m hopeful.”