Farmers market changing Saturday operations
Lewisburg Farmers Market announced its Saturday operations will be reduced to the last Saturday of the month. The next Saturday market date is July 31 followed by Aug. 28.
In its announcement shared on Facebook, market operators cited customer dissatisfaction with fewer vendors at the Lewisburg site due to conflicts with other Saturday market obligations. A listing of vendors attending the last Saturdays in Lewisburg is to be posted on the Market’s Facebook page.
The announcement doesn’t impact the Market’s Wednesday operations which will continue unchanged.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO