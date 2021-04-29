LEWISBURG — Gerald Stauffer planted the seed last year and is hoping the second summer of Saturdays bears fruit for customers and vendors of the Lewisburg Farmers Market.
Routinely open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Lewisburg Farmers Market along Fairground Road in East Buffalo Township expands this weekend to also include Saturday operations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Staffer anticipates Saturday hours to remain in place through October before returning to Wednesdays-only over the winter.
Vendors and customers shared similar complaints last year about the Saturday operation: not enough of either. Stauffer estimated about 25 percent of the Wednesday crowd — vendors and customers — showed for Saturdays.
“The Wednesday market has been open since the 1930s. The roots go deep with that. A lot of the customers hoped for a Saturday market to reflect the business of Wednesdays. I believe we’ll get there but it’s taking a bit of time,” Stauffer said.
The first Saturday of 2021 at the Market begins with a Spring Fling with 120-plus artists and crafters joining regular vendors. The special event hosted in partnership with C&K’s Unique Creations and Events has expanded hours, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. There’s also auxiliary parking with a shuttle bus at Pawling Field on Fairground Road south of Route 45. The bus is available from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“I’m happy they’re opening on Saturdays,” Selina Heddings, who operates Buffalo Valley Trading Post at the Market, said. “It’s another chance to sell and get our stuff out there to people.”
Ron Troutman of Troutman’s French Fries said the popular stand won’t be open every Saturday.
“We’ll do as many as we can. We have a lot of functions on weekends, but it’s a good opportunity for vendors who can make it on a Saturday who normally can’t come on a Wednesday,” Troutman said.
Saturdays will include the Market’s sausage stand. Justin and Holden Midkiff are taking over operations. It’s the venue’s most famous stand and the change hasn’t sat well with many loyal customers.
The former operators decided not to open Saturdays when the Market expanded to the weekend last year, Stauffer said. The lease expired Wednesday and the Midkiffs were recruited to take over the stand with the same product. Stauffer expressed that the stand is an essential element to the Market and while he wished the former operators well, he said the stand needed to be open Saturdays for the expansion’s success.
Lewisburg Farmers Market recently got the go-ahead from East Buffalo Township to build an estimated 4,600-square-foot open-air pavilion at the front entrance. It will give permanent cover to the outdoor vendors and help make for a more pleasant experience during inclement weather.
Construction is anticipated later this spring, Stauffer said, while construction of a second pavilion on the market building’s north side isn’t anticipated until at least 2023.
Allison Steibe, administrative manager, said some customers requested Saturday hours, and Market management hopes to capture new customers who can’t make it on Wednesdays.
“In people’s minds, the Lewisburg Farmers Market is on Wednesdays, and it still is and always will be. We’re hoping to get some more students here on Saturdays. We’re hoping to get that crowd that works 9 to 5 and can’t come on Wednesdays,” Steibe said.
“I think we’ve made a really good push to get new vendors here who you won’t see on Wednesdays,” she said.