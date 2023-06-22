LEWISBURG — The annual fireworks display scheduled for Friday night as part of the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Celebration has been postponed until Saturday night.
Terry Burke, the president of the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Committee, said the fireworks will be pushed back to Saturday due to expected rain in the area on Friday. The Saturday show is also pending the weather, Burke said.
The annual parade will go on as scheduled on Saturday, rain or shine, Burke said, with the parade stepping off at 10 a.m.