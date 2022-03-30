LEWISBURG — One Nation, Communities United is the Fourth of July parade motto in Lewisburg coming June 25. The parade will return to the streets after a hiatus in 2020 and a drive-thru iteration in 2021.
“The Union County Fourth of July Committee has been hard at work for months planning the parade, organizing volunteers and adding new features to festivities,” said Mayor Kendy Alvarez. “It started with Ice Festival. We will soon have Arts Festival and this summer our Fourth of July parade will return to downtown Lewisburg.”
According to Terry Burke, parade organizer, “that is what built America and that is what will keep us great.”
A fireworks show, sponsored by Weis Markets, on June 24 will include a concert starting at 7 p.m. in Wolfe Field.
“Weis Markets in Lewisburg also provides a great viewing spot for the fireworks as well,” Burke said. Tentative rain dates for the fireworks will likely be June 25 or 26.
The parade will move from the area of 8th and Market streets in Lewisburg at 10 a.m. and will last around two hours, finishing at President's Grove on Bucknell University’s campus. A veterans recognition ceremony and concert by bands from the parade, plus food-for-purchase from community groups.
“We are still looking for a band for this event and we are open to suggestions. Please contact us if you would like to be considered,” said Burke.
Burke said volunteers are always welcome and needed on committees, or volunteers for day-of-parade. “We need people to help organize and coordinate the Friday night fireworks event, car signs and banners, bands and entertainment, social media and web-presence and local non-profit vendors.”
With 250 parade entries each year and an estimated 2,000 participants, golf cart drivers, convertible owners, drivers to transport honorees, banner carriers, and people to help provide a VIP experience for veterans are needed day-of-parade.
“I don't think people realize the amount of work and planning it takes to pull this off every year,” Burke mentioned.
People to be a part of the finance and fundraising committee are also needed.
“We run on a budget of around $60,000 to $70,000 per year,” said Burke. “Again, I don't think people realize how much money it takes to make these events happen."
He noted, “the more money we are able to raise year-to-year means the bigger and better we can make the parade each year.”
Burke said the parade will feature the “usual and some of the unusual as well to keep people on their toes.”
“We have commitments from nearly a dozen bands. These are string bands, drum and bugle corps, military bands and high school bands,” Burke said.
He said the newly crowned Miss Pennsylvania for 2022 is attending. Burke noted Lewisburg’s parade is typically one of Miss Pennsylvania's first public appearances each year as the committee continues to work on bringing new acts and other favorites.
Spanning from World War II to modern-era, nearly 100 veterans will be featured in the parade. Burke said Anybody who knows a veteran who is interested in being in the parade should contact us to let us know so we can register them.
2022 will be the first year for a “Most Patriotic Float” contest. Community groups are encouraged to enter a float in the parade, according to Burke, who said the contest will be judged on four criteria: Originality, Finish, True to Patriotism and Best Use of Red, White and Blue.
Burke said the winner receives the Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award, in honor of a Marine who was one of the parade committee's original members who passed away at the beginning of March. This includes a trophy being created and produced by students from Sunbury Technical Institute.
“The students there are so talented,” he said. “It has been a lot of fun to watch them develop this idea through fabrication and production. The winning group will also receive $250 thanks to our friends at Susquehanna Community Bank.”
The 2020 parade was canceled due to COVID and the 2021 parade was held as a drive-thru at the Silver Moon Flea Market in Kelly Township.
“We will always be grateful to the folks at Silver Moon for giving us a chance to honor our veterans even in the strange times in which we were living,” Burke said. “We are so excited to be back to the downtown Lewisburg tradition.”
“We have a lot of friends in the community and it is hard to name them all because you don't want to miss anyone,” Burke added. “The Borough of Lewisburg, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, East Buffalo Township, and Weis Markets continue to be awesome partners.”
“Downtown Lewisburg is thrilled to welcome the parade back this year. We have missed the excitement, the bands, the opportunity to honor our veterans and the visitors from all over The Susquehanna River Valley who set up their chairs or sit on the curb of Market Street to enjoy the parade," according to Ellen Ruby, director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
More help is still needed. “Everyone has something to give to this event and their community. It could be time, talents, abilities, personal or professional connections, resources or financial donations,” said Burke.
Alongside Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney, Alvarez is looking forward to voting on floats. “I expect there to be large crowds throughout downtown for the fireworks and the parade. I look forward to the chairs lined up on the sidewalks the night before.