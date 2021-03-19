Lewisburg freshman Kimberly Shannon won her first PIAA state title on Friday, topping the field in the 200 individual medley at the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships at Cumberland Valley High School.
Shannon blitzed the field to win gold in 2:03.25. She was more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Isabel Huang, a junior from Quaker Valley. Huang finished in 2:05.60.
Shannon, the District 4 champion, entered states as the third seed. She dropped more than two and a half seconds off her District 4 winning time to claim gold Friday.
She also swam a leg of Lewisburg's 200 medley relay team that finished ninth this morning. The team of Shannon, Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker and Emma Gerlinski finished in 1:50.84
Humphrey finished 11th in the 200 free.
