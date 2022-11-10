LEWISBURG — Three Lewisburg nonprofits are coming together to plant 55 Barefoot trees in the borough after receiving nearly $5,500 in grant funds.
"Last week, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, the Lewisburg Shade Tree Commission, and the Lewisburg Cemetery Association all received grants from the state DCNR’s TreeVitalize Program to plant large, bare root trees in the Lewisburg area," Taylor Lightman director of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods said.
"The TreeVitalize grants are administered by the Pennsylvania Urban and Community Forestry Council, he said.
"The funding focuses on assisting communities in establishing and building programs that plant, maintain, and sustainability manages public shade trees," Lightman said.
"The trees are roughly 8-12 feet tall. To receive the grant, communities must contribute a 50-percent match which is typically matched with volunteer labor, and must care for the trees for three years."
The Shade Tree Commission planted their 20 trees in the North Ward in Lewisburg Borough along North Water, St. Anthony, North Front, and St. Mary’s Streets, Lightman said.
"The Cemetery Association planted 10 trees in the Lewisburg Cemetery, they planted 10 trees last fall as well, and the 25 trees granted to Lewisburg Neighborhoods were planted by the East Buffalo Township work crew at the Fairground Road Park and by the township building."
“It’s really amazing how much can be accomplished when we all come together and work toward a common goal. These trees could live for hundreds of years, detain thousands of gallons of stormwater, absorb countless pollutants, and shade the generations to come. Many thanks to all that worked on this monumental project," Lightman said.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the collaboration between the groups resulted in an improvement in air quality and quality of life with planting the trees.
"As a community recognized as a Tree City we are committed to having quality shade trees throughout the borough," Alvarez said. "With the help of Lewisburg Neighborhoods we’ve received trees which will not only help to beautify our downtown but also to reduce pollutants and mitigate summer temperature."