Ben Liscum prepared to be on his feet for 46 hours this weekend while participating in Penn State University's annual THON fundraiser by waking up at 5 a.m. today and playing soccer.
"I'm so excited to be a part of this," said Liscum, a 2021 Lewisburg Area High School graduate and former prep All-American.
A member of Penn State's soccer team, he is one of four student athletes who will be dancing from 6 p.m. today until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center to raise money and awareness about pediatric cancer. There will be around 700 dancers participating.
His soccer team held a scrimmage early Friday morning and Liscum could have skipped it due to the grueling weekend he was facing but he decided to join his teammates anyway.
"I really just wanted to play soccer," said Liscum who afterward "chilled" in his dimly lit room doing homework and watching Netflix until the marathon began early this evening.
Having participated in mini-THON events at Lewisburg Area School District, he said he was thrilled when he was tapped to take part at Penn State's THON in his freshman year.
"I love to dance and being with people that I love," said Liscum who hours before the event was looking forward to meeting new people and enjoying the energetic atmosphere inside Bryce Jordan Center.
For stamina, he's been loading up on carbohydrates like pasta and bread and expects the crowd's energy will also keep him awake for two days.
With more than 400 Penn State student organizations and about 17,000 student volunteers involved, THON is one of the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.
"I know this is going to be memorable and it's for such a good cause," said Liscum.
Since 1977, THON has partnered with The Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital and raised more than $190 million to address pediatric cancer.
Student athletes at Penn State have taken an active role in the fundraiser. Since 1998, members of the Penn State Athletics’ Student Athlete Advisory Board have raised more than $860,000 for THON’s Four Diamonds Fund.
Leading up to the event, Liscum raised about $2,200. To donate to his fundraising efforts on behalf of Thon, visit https://bit.ly/LiscumFundraising.
Kierra Drapcho is a Penn State graduate and along with her husband, Tyler, works at the university.
The couple learned the importance of THON's mission and support the Four Diamonds Fund provides in late 2020 when their 2-year-old son, Chayton, was diagnosed with spindle cell soft tissue sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
The Child Life program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital where Chayton is being treated receives a quarter of its staff through Four Diamonds funding. The Drapchos said the program helped make hospital visits a more positive experience.
"The heart of Child Life is play and ensuring that kids can do what they would be doing outside the hospital as much as possible," said Ashley Kane, the Child Life manager at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. "We get really creative in adjusting and adapting things that are done in the hospital to be able to be done by kids who were hospitalized, so whether that doesn't look like a normal play session or looks like playing hospital bingo through the closed-circuit TV, a lot of what we do looks like play, but it's really to help make kids more comfortable here, and that's really the heart of what we do."
Chayton has been cleared of cancer but continues to undergo treatment so the Drapchos are taking part in this weekend's event virtually through an independent dancer couple.
"I've really still enjoyed our time and our involvement on Thon," Kierra Drapcho told PennLive this week. "They've been super great to us and have been offering their support, which we're very appreciative of, and so we're excited to watch the live stream again this year and hopefully someday we'll be able to go in person and dance with everybody."
A livestream of THON is available at THON.org.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.