STATE COLLEGE — Four Penn State student-athletes, including men’s soccer player Ben Liscum of Lewisburg, will be among 700 dancers at this weekend’s IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) held at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Four student-athletes and nine members of the cheerleading and dance teams, will begin dancing/standing at 6 p.m. Friday and not sit down or sleep until Sunday at 4 p.m. to raise awareness for the fight against pediatric cancer in the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.
Liscum, a freshman soccer player from Lewisburg, will be joined by field hockey players Brianna O’Donnel and Hannah Zemaitis and Femi Awodesu, teammate of Liscum’s on the men’s soccer team. To donate to Liscum’s fundraising efforts, visit https://bit.ly/LiscumFundraising.
Since 1977, THON has partnered with The Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital with one goal in mind: conquering childhood cancer. To date, more than $190 million has been raised by THON, including nearly $11.7 million in 2020, and at least 95 percent of the funds raised at THON are donated directly to Four Diamonds.