Growing up in Winfield, and as a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1978, Stanley L. Wood, could never have imagined the many perilous missions he would later undertake over a 30-year career as an Army chief warrant officer, often flying a Black Hawk helicopter into enemy territories in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Wood was recently honored and inducted into the Army Aviation Hall of Fame.
"It was an honor and I was completely surprised," he said, from his current home in Virginia. "I wanted to spend my time in the military doing something meaningful."
From high school, Wood went directly into the Army, said his father, Sam Wood, of Winfield.
"He didn't feel like he wanted to go to college. At some point he said to me, 'Take me to a recruiter.' And so that is what we did. His whole motive was, he wanted to be the best damn soldier they could have."
"From the start, I was intent on being an airborne ranger," Stanley said, agreeing with his father. "That's what I enlisted to do in the Army in 1978."
He was an infantry ranger at first, getting to ride on helicopters.
"That's when I thought, this is pretty awesome. Many of the company and platoon leaders were Vietnam vets," he said.
The first trip he took in the infantry was to Panama, to do jungle training. There, he took quite a few helicopter rides. "And fell in love with it then," he said. Later on he had a chance to apply to a school where he learned to fly.
After Flight School graduation, he served in Panama, flying hundreds of missions fighting drug cartels.
"Most of what we did was down in Bolivia," he said. "Up in the Andes was a breeding ground for the cartels. Drugs would be processed, then go through Columbia on up to our backyards here."
In Wood's induction announcement by the Army Aviation Hall of Fame, his career highlights were spotlighted.
"Wood served six years in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), deploying on many sensitive missions as a pioneer of the new MH-60 Direct Action Penetrator," the organization said.
During Operation DESERT STORM, the Hall of Fame noted, "Wood led a rescue of U.S. forces deep inside Iraq, earning a Silver Star for his gallantry under fire."
In 1993 he conducted a "daring nighttime resupply mission of isolated ground forces in Mogadishu. Demonstrating extraordinary composure under withering enemy fire, he ensured U.S. military forces could fight through the night and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for these actions."
From 1999 until retirement in 2009, Wood served as flight lead and mission commander in a Special Mission Unit. He led hundreds of combat missions in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq, spearheading the employment of decisive tactical overwatch capabilities, according to his bio created by the organization.
Wood has fought in every major conflict and many other classified operations, including 12 deployments to Iraq. He retired with more than 7,000 flight hours, including 1,700 combat hours, the Hall of Fame said.
Upon retirement, Wood was one of the most decorated chief warrant officers in the U.S. Army.
"All through these dangerous missions, his family did not know where Stan was." Sam Wood said. "We just knew he was overseas."
Reflecting on his career, Stan Wood said, "It was a labor of love. But it was a good 30 years."
In the end, he said, "it's been a people business and some of the best people I've known are from the army. And some of the strongest friendships I've had. I still stay closely connected to a lot of those folks."
Many of his long-lasting friends are those he shared hardships with, he said. Those are his fondest memories and lasting experiences.
"I've spent my time with really quality people," he said.
In retirement, he runs a 70-person aerospace engineering company, Fulcrum Concepts.
"We're tremendously proud of Stan," said Sam. "And it's good for people to know that someone from this area has done some tremendously important things."