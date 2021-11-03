LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School Class of 2023 will host its second shoe drive fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the high school parking lot, 545 Newman Road.
To meet their goal, the students look to fill 30 more bags with gently worn, used and new shoes. It’s a drive-by, drop-off event.
The more shoes collected, the more money the class raises. Donations help not only the local students but also give the shoes a second life via Funds2Orgs, which returns a monetary donation based on the weight of the shoes collected. The company, found at www.funds2orgs.com, then sells the shoes to small business owners in developing nations.
This is the last shoe drive fundraiser for the Class of 2023. The students previously held a shoe drive in October. For more information, email Aikey at aikey_t@dragon.k12.pa.us.