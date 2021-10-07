Lewisburg Area High School offers Valley residents the opportunity for a double-donation Sunday.
Members of the Class of 2023 host a shoe-drive fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. at the high school, 545 Newman Road. The students encourage potential donors to clean out their closets and drop off gently worn, used and new shoes. It’s a drive-by, drop-off event.
The more shoes collected, the more money the class raises. Donations help not only the local students but also give the shoes a second life.
The shoes are provided to Funds2Orgs, which returns a monetary donation based on the weight of the shoes collected. The company, found at www.funds2orgs.com, then sells the shoes to small business owners in developing nations to use as inventory for their own retail businesses, an effort at buoying commerce in areas with little economic prosperity.
Tammy Aikey, student services secretary and co-advisor of the Class of 2023, said this fundraiser is a first for the district.
“With COVID-19 stopping all fundraising last year, we needed to think outside the box. As the junior class, we are required to host events. Not having a year of fundraising has made us have to step up our game,” Aikey said.
Steve Bieber, high school teacher and co-adviser, emphasized that the fundraiser’s success is dependent on the community’s response.
“For the past three weeks, we’ve been encouraging fellow students, friends and family to donate shoes, from sandals to sneakers to boots. Several classmates have been helping out by making posters and advertising on social media,” said student Mattison Lytle.
Class President Nick Mahoney said students will be at the ready to help donors unload shoe donations from their vehicles.
“Have your shoes in the trunk and we’ll do the rest,” Mahoney said.
For more information, email Aikey at aikey_t@dragon.k12.pa.us.