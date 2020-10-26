A homeowner used a garden hose to put out an early morning fire on the porch of her home along N. 8th Street.
According to William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blunt, firefighters responded to a call for a structure fire at 3:08 this morning at 30 N. 8th St. Blunt said when crews arrived, they found a smoldering fire on the front porch that was extinguished.
Blunt said the homeowner woke up after the residence filled with smoke and suppressed the fire with a hose until crews arrived on scene.
Blunt said the fire appeared to have started due to "improperly discarded smoking materials," and said it was accidental.
William Cameron and Milton Fire departments responded to the scene.