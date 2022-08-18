LEWISBURG — This will be the last season for The Lewisburg Freez, according to a social media post.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that the end of this season will also be the end of The Lewisburg Freez. Our last day is very quickly approaching," read the Facebook post.
Calls to the Freez Wednesday afternoon only resulted in busy signals.
"While we did everything that we could to continue to serve the good people of Lewisburg and all of the surrounding communities that have supported us all of these years, we have met a challenge that we cannot overcome," the post said.
The post cited rent increases as the reason for the closure. The posting indicated the closing date would eventually be posted on the social media site.
"The land owners have decided that they want to move forward with plans that do not include The Freez," according to the post.