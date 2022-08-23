LEWISBURG — Flood mitigation is taking priority in Lewisburg, according to borough officials.
Lewisburg kicked off the Lewisburg Flood Mitigation Study last week with borough staff, SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Flood Resiliency staff and the project consultant team Herbert-Rowland & Grubic (HRG) and PennCore Consulting.
The nine-month study will document flood impacts in the borough while also developing strategies to increase the borough’s resiliency to future flooding.
“We know that over fifty percent of the borough’s land area is located in the floodplain and we know that future flooding will impact the borough and its residents,” said Steven Beattie, Lewisburg Community Development grant manager.
Beattie said what the borough needs to understand more is how future flooding will impact private property, residents, borough finances and services.
According to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, this is the first mitigation study in several years.
“This is the first we've done in my seven years with the borough,” said Lowthert.
Lowthert said this will be a comprehensive look at how to make Lewisburg a flood-resilient community. He said the study should be completed by spring 2023.
Developing flood resiliency
The mitigation study has several different components, Lowthert said, such as how the community can recover quickly after a flood and how residents can make their properties more flood resistant.
“We’re looking for several different things to come out of this,” Lowthert said.
The project is funded by a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Strategic Management Planning Program Grant program and $120,000 in funds from the borough.
“The goal of the study is to help residents and property owners understand the risk, reduce the damage cycle and stop its financial and emotional drain on everyone connected to Lewisburg,” said Beattie.
The study will establish a framework to develop initiatives and secure resources to improve Lewisburg’s flood resiliency.
The study will identify projects and initiatives; define the benefits to the community; identify probable costs and regulatory requirements, and develop a comprehensive plan of action.
Beattie said previous studies, historic data and current climate trends indicate Lewisburg must be prepared for the next flood. He said the project is a major step toward achieving flood resiliency.
Borough Council President Debra Sulai said among her priorities has been flood risk reduction, mitigation and recovery planning.
“I am extremely gratified that we received a grant which doubles the impact of the borough's investment in this comprehensive study,” said Sulai. “I am eager for the results, which should help the borough create a long-term action plan and help homeowners be better prepared and more apprised of their own flood risk.”
Structure survey
HRG and PennCore committed a team of experts to support the project and guide the borough in becoming a flood resilient community.
“Critical to the success of this project will be continuous participation from the residents and business owners,” said Juni Shahjabin Alam, an engineer at HRG. “We want to make sure they are well educated on flood resiliency and have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback as the planning evolves.”
The first step in the study will be surveying all structures located in the regulatory floodplain.
The consultant team plans to survey more than 500 structures between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16.
Beattie said the survey is important for the borough to understand the exact elevations of structures in the floodplain and understand the severity of flooding that may occur relative to observed river levels.
“The borough believes this survey data is critical to understanding to true impacts of flooding on residents,” Beattie said. “Though we do not need to enter the buildings to gather data, we will need to enter covered stoops and porches just off the street right-of-way.”
If residents are concerned, have questions, or prefer survey teams not enter their property, Beattie said they should contact the borough immediately by visiting lewisburgborough.org, calling 570-523-3614 or emailing office@lewisburgborough.org.
“This study is being completed to help our residents and to help our community bounce back from flood events and continue to thrive,” Beattie said. “We invite everyone to participate in the study through upcoming public surveys, meet and greets and public forums.”