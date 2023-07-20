LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Council lacked a quorum on Tuesday night which prevented members from voting on agenda items.
"We held the meeting, but Borough Council could not take any action on items listed on the agenda," said Borough Manager William Lowthert. "We did not have a quorum physically present in the room. As such, we held the zoning related Public Hearing, discussed items on the agenda that did not need Borough Council action, and held an Executive Session to discuss legal matters. The meeting then ended."
The council intends to hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 24 to take action on the items listed on the agenda.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER