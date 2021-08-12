LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area updated its deadline for write-in candidates to be included in the upcoming Voters Guide for the municipal election.
Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office and formally announce their candidacy at least 60 days prior to the election on Nov. 2. They must also meet two or more of the following requirements: has a campaign organization or a funding base, thus showing significant voter support; addresses a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; represents a third or minor party; has been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria. In addition, write-in candidates must notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area of their interest in being included in the Fall Voters Guide no later than Sept. 3, 2021.
Contact the League by calling 570-524-4439 or emailing lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com.
Candidates who do not notify the League at least 60 days before the election will not be included in the printed Voters Guide. However, if they contact the League and meet two or more of the other requirements, they can be included as a write-in candidate on Vote411.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO